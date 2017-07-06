Crews investigate fire that destroyed Greenville mobile home

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) – Firefighters are investigating what caused a mobile home fire in Greenville.

Parker Fire Department says crews were told people were possibly trapped inside, but they were out when firefighters arrived at the scene.

The fire happened just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on Security Drive.

Firefighters quickly put out the flames.

Deputy Chief Tom Thomas said the fire was under control within three minutes, but the home was destroyed.

There were no reported injuries.

The Red Cross says it’s volunteers are helping two adults who lived there with financial assistance for lodging, food, clothes, and other essentials.