Fire at Old Cateechee Mill in Pickens Co.

PICKENS CO., SC (WSPA) – Crews are at the scene of a fire at the old Cateechee Mill near the city of Norris in Pickens Co.

Pickens Co. Sheriff’s Office says a resident in the area called to report the fire around 1:30 p.m.

They say the old facility isn’t operational and the extent of damage is expected to be substantial.

The don’t know what caused the fire right now, but they hear that several kids were seen in the street not far from the mill near the time started.

They don’t know if the kids are connected to the fire.

The following departments helped fight the fire:

Norris Fire Department

Central Fire Department

Six Mile Fire Department

Liberty Fire Department

Clemson University Fire Department