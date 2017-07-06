Georgia couple accused of assault over cold chicken order in custody

BRYAN CO., Ga. (WSAV/AP) — A couple accused of assaulting a mother and her daughter when they were served cold chicken at a Georgia restaurant have surrendered to police.

Nathaniel and Latasha Smith after turning themselves in Wednesday morning.

Police have been searching for the couple since June 22 when the assault was captured on surveillance video outside the Qwik Chik stand in Baxley, a town in southeast Georgia.

The incident began when Nathaniel and Latasha Smith complained to the Qwik Chik food stand owner Jeanette Norris that the chicken they received was not heated properly and there were not enough fries in the order.

Following a heated conversation, Norris refunded the customers.

Baxley Police Chief James Godfrey said the exchange then continued and Latasha Smith assaulted Norris, punching and knocking her to the ground.

Surveillance footage shows Norris’ 15-year-old daughter emerging from a truck to help her mother. She was then assaulted by Nathaniel Smith who punched the teenager, pushing her against a brick wall.

Nathaniel and Latasha Smith are charged with aggravated battery and cruelty to children.