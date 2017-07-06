Hwy 252 to close near Honea Path for 5 weeks starting Monday

ANDERSON COUNTY (WSPA) – A portion of Highway 252 near Honea Path will close Monday for at least five weeks.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation says both directions of SC 252 will close at the intersection with Armstrong Road in Anderson County to replace a cross line pipe.

SCDOT crews plan to work expected hours, but the project is expected to take five weeks weather permitting. Detours will be set up to take drivers around the work zone.

U.S.76/U.S. 178 will be used to travel from Honea Path to Belton and from Belton to S.C. 413.

SC 252 to close in Anderson County near Honea Path at the intersection of Armstrong Road for repairs beginning July 10. pic.twitter.com/AUgB3e7fGF — SCDOT (@SCDOTPress) July 6, 2017