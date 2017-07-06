Man damages light bulb statue to “get to the man inside” says report

Police says the “Lighten Up” light bulb statue on East Main St. was vandalized on Wednesday.

They got a call around 7:47 a.m. about a suspicious person acting irrational in the park next door.

Police talked to the suspect, who was awake, but lying down next to the damaged statue.

When police talked to the man, they said he spontaneously talked about people in the ground and other irrational things.

The man said there were people present that didn’t exist.

He told police he knocked a hole in the statue to get to the man inside.

He said he also knocked the bolted statue to the ground and hit it with brick pavers he pulled up alongside the path.

Police say he smashed a hole in a section of the statue. The statue belongs to the Spartanburg Art Museum. A representative said the statue can’t be fixed.

The man was taken to the hospital for evaluation, because he was acting and speaking irrationally, according to police.

Police say there was medical paperwork that indicated the man had mental health issues that had been addressed the previous night.