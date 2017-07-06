Man shot, killed at Seneca Garden Apts in Seneca

By Published:

SENECA, SC (WSPA) – A man was shot and killed at Seneca Garden Apartments, according to Seneca Police Chief John Convington.

He says it happened around 1:40 p.m.

A person of interest has been detained and they are trying to sort out the details, according to Covington.

We will update this article when we get more information.

