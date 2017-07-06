New details in cold-case double murder in Asheville from 1989

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police have charged a man after investigators say they solved a double-murder cold case that’s 28 years old.

Eric Robert Begley, 42, is charged with the killings of Allene McMahan, 75, and Cleve McMahan, 79, at their home on Rockhill Place on December 11, 1989.

Begley – also known as “Deuce” – was 14-years-old when Asheville Police say he killed the elderly couple.

Two APD cold case investigators obtained the information needed to charge Begley with two counts of first degree murder during a recent interview.

Begley is being held by authorities in Indiana and is awaiting extradition back to North Carolina.

Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom says Eric Belgey was out on parole from prison, when he violated those terms of parole.

A warrant was issued for his arrest of violating that parole in May.

On May 27th Begley was arrested and he had a syringe on him, which is a felony in Indiana, according to Cottom.

The sheriff says it was around 2 a.m. when Begley told jail staff that he needed to speak to an investigator immediately.

The staff called Sheriff Cottom, who then told a road deputy and a state trooper to go interview Begley.

Cottom says Begley then offered up details on the double homicide in Asheville from 1989.

He says the investigators were of course, not familiar with the crime, so they Googled it, but did not find any publications on it.

The sheriff said he went to the library and found an old article on the murders, and then went to speak to Begley.

Begley offered a 3 hour statement on the crime, according to Sheriff Cottom.

The sheriff’s office overnighted that statement to Asheville Police and cold case investigators traveled to Indiana just a few days later and did another interview with Begley.

Sheriff Cottom says no extradition paperwork has been sent to Sullivan County at this time.

Asheville Police say one or more other people may be involved in the case and the investigation isn’t over. Anyone with information about the deaths of the McMahans is asked to call Asheville Police at (828) 252-1110 or Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.