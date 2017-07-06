No charges in fatal bike crash in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville Police have released the results of an investigation of a fatal bike accident.

Takevis Rucker, 15, was hit by a truck while riding his bicycle on Old Augusta Road on March 18.

It happened around 8:12 p.m., which was 32 minutes past sunset. according to police.

Police say they interviewed the driver of the trucks, drivers and passengers of other nearby vehicles and another cyclist riding with Rucker.

They also reconstructed the accident scene and information from the medical examiner.

THE FINDINGS

The truck was going 5 miles over the speed limit, but the low-light conditions and Rucker moving into the truck’s lane were the primary factors in the accident, according to police.

The driver steered left and hit the brakes to avoid Rucker, but couldn’t avoid the bike because Rucker entered the truck’s lane.

The bike hit the front of the truck and came to rest on the opposing sidewalk.

Police say neither alcohol or drugs were a factor.

There will be no charges, according to police.

