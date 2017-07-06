Police: Teens jump fence to Myrtle Beach water park, steal Italian Ice

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Two teens were arrested this week for burglary after Snapchat videos surfaced of the pair sneaking into a Myrtle Beach water park after hours, going down slides and taking two Italian ice cups.

Myrtle Beach police responded to Myrtle Waves Monday around 1:30 p.m. after officials were tipped off about two people trespassing on the property Saturday morning around 4 a.m., a police report states.

The officer who responded watched two Snapchat videos that showed two people trespassing on the property after hours. At one point, one girl said “we went down all the slides” and also admitted to jumping the fence to the property, the report states. The videos also depicted the two girls getting Italian ice cups from the cooler and eating the merchandise without paying for it.

The girls were tracked down through their Snapchat usernames, police say.

Logan Brooke Larrimore, 18, and Farren Marie Lane, 18, were arrested Tuesday and charged with third degree burglary.