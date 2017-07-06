SC Election Commission won’t turn over data to White House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – The South Carolina State Election Commission is refusing to turn over voter information to a White House panel investigating voter fraud.

The commission on Thursday posted on its website the reasons it is rejecting the request from the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity.

The state commission said it has reviewed state laws and consulted with the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office before making the decision.

The Election Commission said it cannot share voter data without anyone outside South Carolina.

The presidential commission was seeking the names, dates of birth, party affiliation, voter history, any felony convictions, and the last four digits of voters’ Social Security numbers.

South Carolina has no party registration. The commission said it would never provide any part of a Social Security number to anyone.

Gov. Henry McMaster tweeted the following about the request:

By law, the SC Election Commission maintains the list of registered voters for all 46 counties (1/3) — Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) July 3, 2017

They are required to make the list available to the public upon request and Social Security numbers are never disclosed. (2/3) — Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) July 3, 2017

Constitution ensures voters ballot choices will always be secret. Americans have died protecting this freedom (3/3) 🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) July 3, 2017