Scam advisory for Henderson Co.

(HENDERSON CO. SHERIFF’S OFFICE NEWS RELEASE) – On July 5, 2017, an Etowah business owner reported an alleged marketing scam to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office. The situation involved a salesman with Triple A Marketing selling ad space in a local restaurant’s menu. Following the transaction, the business owner researched the marketing company and discovered their poor ratings online, cancelled payment and contacted the Sheriff’s Office.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind citizens and business owners to do their research before giving money to soliciting advertisers. If you are approached to purchase advertising, or any other product or service, take the following steps to decrease the chances of becoming victimized by a scam:

• Research the company’s ratings and reviews online

• Check for business accreditation with the Better Business Bureau (www.bbb.org)

• Utilize scam prevention techniques like those suggested by the Federal Trade Commission (www.ftc.gov)

If you have been the victim of a scam in Henderson County, contact the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 697-4596. Citizens can also call the Sheriff’s Office to report potential scams or ask if a company has a record of fraudulent activity.