4 children, man dead after reported stabbing near Atlanta

LOGANVILLE, Ga. (WSPA/AP) – Police say they’ve found several children and an adult dead in a home in an Atlanta suburb.
Gwinnett County police said in a brief statement that the bodies were found early Thursday morning in Loganville, Georgia.
Police described the crime as horrendous, and said a motive wasn’t immediately known. Police said they detained a woman, though no charges were immediately announced.
Police said on Twitter that four young children and a man were found dead, and the children’s mother has been detained.
Police also said that one child was taken to a hospital.
Loganville is about 30 miles east of Atlanta.