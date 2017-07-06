4 children, man dead after reported stabbing near Atlanta

LOGANVILLE, Ga. (WSPA/AP) – Police say they’ve found several children and an adult dead in a home in an Atlanta suburb.

Gwinnett County police said in a brief statement that the bodies were found early Thursday morning in Loganville, Georgia.

Police described the crime as horrendous, and said a motive wasn’t immediately known. Police said they detained a woman, though no charges were immediately announced.

Police said on Twitter that four young children and a man were found dead, and the children’s mother has been detained.

Police also said that one child was taken to a hospital.

Loganville is about 30 miles east of Atlanta.

