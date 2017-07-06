Severe T-Storm Warning for Upstate, WNC counties

Can’t see the radar on the app? CLICK HERE
The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for:
Southeastern Henderson County in western North Carolina.
Southwestern Polk County in western North Carolina.
Northeastern Greenville County in Upstate South Carolina.
Northwestern Spartanburg County in Upstate South Carolina.
Until 300 PM EDT
At 209 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles south of
Hendersonville, or 4 miles northeast of Pleasant Ridge State Park,
moving east at 20 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind
damage to trees and power lines.
* Locations impacted include…
Landrum, Slater-Marietta, Tryon, Campobello, Tigerville, Lake
Robinson, Pleasant Ridge State Park, Jones Gap State Park, North
Saluda Reservoir and Tuxedo.