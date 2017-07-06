Severe T-Storm Warning for Upstate, WNC counties

Macon Co. man sentenced for setting forest fires - A man who told authorities he set fires in western North Carolina out of boredom received a five-year sentence.

Police: Teens jump fence to Myrtle Beach water park, steal Italian Ice - Two teens were arrested this week for burglary after Snapchat videos surfaced of the pair sneaking into a Myrtle Beach water park after hour…

WATCH: Dashcam video of firestorm in Gatlinburg released - New dashcam video gives an up close perspective of what first responders saw the night of the Gatlinburg wildfires.

Hwy 252 to close near Honea Path for 5 weeks starting Monday - SC 252 will close in Anderson County near Honea Path at the intersection of Armstrong Road for repairs beginning July 10.

Hobby Lobby fined $3 million for smuggled Iraqi artifacts - Federal prosecutors say Hobby Lobby Stores has agreed to pay a $3 million federal fine and forfeit thousands of ancient Iraqi artifacts that…

Carriage horses pulled off hot Charleston streets - The city recently adopted new rules that require the horses to be kept in their stables when officials record four consecutive readings of 9…

Search continues for SC prisoner after second escape - Authorities are looking for an inmate they believe has made his second escape from a maximum-security South Carolina prison.

4 young children, man dead after reported stabbing near Atlanta - Four children - all under the age of 10 - are dead along with their father near Atlanta. Police call the mother in the stabbing deaths a 'su…