(WSPA) — A second-hand store in Fargo, North Dakota is receiving backlash after its decision to ban children under the age of 7.

The manager of Fargo’s Plato’s Closet says the store put the sign up about the ban after dealing with situations involving kids that people “wouldn’t believe.”

If you’re wondering if it’s legal to ban children, the answer is yes. Legally stores can ban children because they are not considered a “protected class of people.”