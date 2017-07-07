2 arrested after meth, mushrooms found in NC home, deputies say

WSPA Staff Published:
Danny Allman (left) and Mary Moffitt
Danny Allman (left) and Mary Moffitt (From: Henderson Co. Sheriff's Office)

PENROSE, NC (WSPA) – Deputies seized methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms, and marijuana and arrested two people after searching a home in Henderson County.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, detectives went to a home on Allman Cove Lane regarding a drug complaint Thursday afternoon.

56-year-old Danny William Allman was arrested and charged with felony Trafficking Methamphetamine, felony Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine, felony Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Methamphetamine, felony Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, felony Maintaining a Dwelling for the Purpose of Sell and Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

45-year-old Mary Wilkie-Kathrine Moffitt was arrested and charged with felony Trafficking Methamphetamine, felony Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine, felony Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Methamphetamine, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Both Allman and Moffitt have been released on bond.

