Child dies days after I-85 crash in Cherokee Co.

WSPA Staff Published:
Troopers with the S.C. Highway Patrol investigate the accident scene on June 30 (WSPA).

CHEROKEE Co., S.C. (WSPA) – A child has died from injuries they suffered in a crash on Interstate 85.

The crash happened around 1:45 p.m. Friday, June 30 at mile marker 85.

The S.C. Highway Patrol says a Gaffney woman was driving a minivan when she slowed for traffic and was struck in the rear by a box truck.

Troopers say there were seven juveniles in the van. All of them were restrained. One passenger was taken by EMS to the hospital, and died from injuries days later.

The Gaffney Ledger reports that 8-year-old Zy’Wuan Ratchford died from injuries on July 3.

Zy’Wuan was a rising third grader at B.D. Lee Elementary School and a member of Mount Tabor Baptist Church, according to an obituary.

His funeral will be held Sunday at Limestone Missionary Baptist Church.

The crash remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Troopers with the S.C. Highway Patrol investigate the accident scene on June 30 (WSPA).

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s