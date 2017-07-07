Franklin gives update on Billy Graham

Franklin Graham posted an update about his father on Facebook Friday.

Franklin says Billy is doing well, but has physical challenges that come with his age.

He says Billy’s pastor, Dr. Don Wilton from Spartanburg visits weekly.

We’ve included the post in the article. If you can’t read it, we’ve posted the full text below.

Some have asked about an update on my father Billy Graham. He’s now approaching his 99th birthday in November, and while he is doing well, he does have the physical challenges that come with his age. He enjoys visits from family members, including his sister who is his only remaining sibling. Grandchildren and great-grandchildren also come by more frequently in these summer months. His pastor, Dr. Don Wilton from Spartanburg, South Carolina, continues to visit weekly which means so much. This has been a tradition of prayer and encouragement for more than 20 years—we are so grateful to Pastor Wilton. My father also has a constant companion you might not have heard of. No one could ever remember her name, so we all call her “Kitty.” She was a gift from all of us children on his 90th birthday and continues to be by his side. Thank you for your concern and prayers for him—you really don’t know how much that means to our family.