Georgia woman charged in slayings of 4 children, father due in court

The Associated Press Published:
This police handout photo released Friday, July 6, 2017, by the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office shows Isabel Martinez, who has been charged in the stabbing deaths of four of her five children and their father in Loganville, Ga. According to police she is charged with six counts of aggravated assault, five counts of murder and five counts of malice murder. One child survived and is being treated at a local hospital with injuries police described as serious. (Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office via AP)

ATLANTA (AP) – A woman charged with killing four of her young children and their father is due in court, one day after police say she stabbed the five to death and seriously injured another child at a home outside Atlanta.

Authorities in Georgia charged 33-year-old Isabel Martinez on Thursday afternoon with five counts of malice murder, five counts of murder and six counts of aggravated assault, hours after police said she called 911 to report the killings from the home the family shared. She faces a hearing Friday.

Police said a fifth child, a girl, survived but remained hospitalized with injuries described as serious.

Psychologists and others who study cases of mothers accused of killing their children say it’s not as uncommon as people might believe.

