Help find car in fatal hit & run on I-385 in Laurens

SC Highway Patrol is asking for your help to find a vehicle in a fatal hit and run on I-385 at the 12 mile marker in Laurens.

They say the crash happened on Thursday June 15 before 11:15 p.m.

A tractor trailer was on the side of the road when it was hit by a Silver 2002 Buick LeSabre Custom.

They say the car hit another tractor trailer before the crash.

They car appeared to have been traveling south from Greenville County to Laurens County at the time of the Incident.

The vehicle sustained serious damaged on the front, which appears to have left it disabled in the lane of travel.

If you have any information you can send an anonymous tip to:

http://www.23crime.com

Text “TIPSC” plus your message to CRIMES (274637)

Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible.