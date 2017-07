Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find Paul Willie Williams, 81.

Deputies say he suffers from onset Dementia. He was staying with his wife at the Marriot Greenville on Parkway East when he left his room.

They say he went to McDonalds to get food around 8:55 p.m. but never came back.

Williams was driving a red 2015 Chevrolet Silverado with NC Tag HD71729.

If you have any information call Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office.