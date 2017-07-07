Man arrested for punching Home Depot manager in face say police

Related Coverage Help ID man who police say punched manager at Home Depot in Greer

GREER (WSPA) – Greer Police say they arrested a man Thursday night, who officers say punched a Home Depot manager in the face.

Timothy Carlton Few was arrested on a charge of assault and battery third degree by Greer Police after the incident on July 1 at the store on West Wade Hampton Boulevard.

Officers say tips from people, who saw photos of the suspect in the news media and on social networks, helped identify Few as the suspect.

Investigators say Few was in the Home Depot on July 1 when a manager approached him saying his golden retriever was found wandering in the employee break room. Few was told to keep his dog on a leash according to police.

The dog walked back to the manager about ten minutes later with Few following behind him. Greer Police say Few began yelling profanity at the manager, threw merchandise at the man and then punched him on the left side of his face with a closed fist.