Man leads deputies on chase, didn’t want van towed says report

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A man led Spartanburg Co. deputies on a chase because he didn’t want the vehicle to get towed, according to a report.

A deputy say they were running radar on Business 85 just past the 1 mile marker when they saw a white van going 84 in 55 mph zone.

They tried to pull the van over but it kept going and motioned with his had that he would pull over, according to the report.

The van exited on to Heron Circle and kept going until it pulled into a driveway in the 7100 block of Lone Oak Rd.

The driver, identified as Raymond Brindle, got out, put his hands up and put himself on the ground, according to the report.

The deputy said the entire pursuit lasted 3.06 miles at a top speed of 64 mph.

Brindle told the deputy he didn’t have a license and didn’t want the van towed due to it being his boss’s vehicle.

Records show his license was suspended.

Brindle was charged with Failure to Stop for Blue Lights and Driving Under Suspension 1st.

He was also cited for speeding.

The van’s owner was cited for knowingly letting a person with a suspended license drive his vehicle, according to the report.