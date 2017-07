SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) – There was a heavy law enforcement presence early Friday at a Spartanburg County home.

Neighbors tell us there was a standoff and shooting at an apartment complex located off Bonner Road in the Whitney area.

Witnesses say one person was taken into custody after the shooting.

There’s no word on the shooting victim’s condition.

7News is told the victim and suspect are in a relationship.

We will update this story as more details become available.