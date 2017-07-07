No charges in deputy involved shooting in Landrum

LANDRUM, SC (WSPA) – There will be no charges in an deputy involved shooting in Landrum on July 1, 2016.

Alexis George Mishtowt, 63, died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the coroner.

Assistant Deputy AG Megan Burchstead determined that Spartanburg Co. Deputy James Shehan used appropriate deadly force under the situation.

Sheriff Chuck Wright said that the suspect was heavily armed and pointed a gun at his deputy.

