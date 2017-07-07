Old Cateechee Mill fire suspicious says Pickens Co. Sheriff

PICKENS CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies are investigating a fire at the old Cateechee Mill near the city of Norris.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office says a resident in the area reported the fire around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

They say the old facility isn’t operational and the extent of damage is expected to be substantial.

Deputies don’t know what caused the fire, but they hear that several kids were seen in the street not far from the mill around the time the fire started. They don’t know if the kids are connected to the fire.

Pickens Co. Sheriff Creed Hashe says the fire is suspicious in nature and they are investigating it as an intentionally set fire.

Hashe says they are aware of many rumors being passed around the community regarding potential suspects, but no arrests have been made and they are investigating several leads.

Several departments helped fight the blaze, including Norris Fire Department, Central Fire Department, Six Mile Fire Department, Liberty Fire Department and Clemson University Fire Department.