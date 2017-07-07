Possible drone, cell phone and dummy aided SC inmate escape

The South Carolina Department of Corrections and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division released new details Friday about the second escape of maximum security inmate Jimmy Causey.

DOC Director Bryan Stirling said that Causey escaped Leiber Correctional on July 4th around 8 p.m. by using wire cutters to get through four fences. Causey used a dummy in his bed, to evade corrections officers.

Causey was sentenced to life in prison for a kidnapping and was in and out of solitary confinement for bad behavior, according to Sterling.

At the time of the escape, Causey was being kept in general population. One guard was assigned to Causey’s wing of his dorm.

Stirling believes that Causey used cell phones to orchestrate the entire escape. Stirling also believes at this time that a drone was used to bring in contraband to help Causey escape.

While Causey left around 8p.m. on July 4th, he was not officially noted as missing until July 5th at 2p.m. Stirling stated that there should have been a check of Causey well before that and they are investigating as to whether that happened.

SLED took charge of the investigation on July 5th, running down dozens of leads.

SLED Chief Mark Keel stated that around 1am Friday morning, they received a tip that Causey was in Texas.

They notified the Texas Rangers, who located Causey at a motel outside of Austin.

They found Causey asleep and arrested him without incident, according to Keel. Keel stated that the Rangers found a semi automatic pistol and pump shotgun on Causey. He was also in possession of four cell phones and $47,654 in cash.

Both Keel and Stirling emphasized the need for cell phone signals to be blocked from inside the prisons and the efforts they have made for this over several years.

Keel stated, “unfortunately as long as cell phones continue to be utilized by inmates we’re going to have very well planned escapes like this was continue.

We just encourage our federal officials to help us and keep our state safe and banning these cell phones.”

There’s no schedule for Causey to be returned to South Carolina or which prison he will be admitted to.