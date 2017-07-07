SC inmate captured after second escape

(WSPA)–An inmate who escaped a maximum-security prison has been captured after a two-day manhunt.
The S.C. Department of Corrections said in a Twitter announcement early Friday that Jimmy Causey has been apprehended.
Few details were immediately released about his capture.
Causey is a convicted kidnapper who went missing earlier this week from Lieber Correctional Institution.
Causey received a life sentence in 2004 after he was convicted of holding a Columbia attorney and his family at gunpoint in their home.
This was the second time Causey had escaped a South Carolina prison. He and another inmate escaped Broad River Correctional Institution in 2005 after hiding in a trash truck.