SC inmate captured after second escape

WSPA Staff Published:
Jimmy Causey (Source: SC Dept. of Corrections)

(WSPA)–An inmate who escaped a maximum-security prison has been captured after a two-day manhunt.

The S.C. Department of Corrections said in a Twitter announcement early Friday that Jimmy Causey has been apprehended.

Few details were immediately released about his capture.

Causey is a convicted kidnapper who went missing earlier this week from Lieber Correctional Institution.

Causey received a life sentence in 2004 after he was convicted of holding a Columbia attorney and his family at gunpoint in their home.

This was the second time Causey had escaped a South Carolina prison. He and another inmate escaped Broad River Correctional Institution in 2005 after hiding in a trash truck.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s