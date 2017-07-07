Settlement reached in fiery fatal I-26 tanker crash

By Published:
Tanker fire
Photo Courtesy of Marcus Morris

A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit over a fiery and fatal tanker crash on I-26.

READ FULL LAWSUIT HERE

The crash happened on June 27, 2015 around 8 a.m. near exit 17.

John Daniel Fink and his son James, 9, of Zirconia, N.C. were in the tanker truck. They were killed.

Donna Renee Bailey, 51, was in a vehicle hit from behind by the truck and also died.

Bailey’s boyfriend, Christopher Andrews was badly burned trying to rescue her.

The lawsuit was brought by Andrews and Bailey’s parents.

They are suing the estate of Fink and the trucking company he worked for called Southeast Amalgamated, Inc.

The settlement was for the amount of $1,043,000, but the defendants do not admit liability, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleged Fink was driving in a reckless and negligent manner, failing to account for traffic conditions and operating at a dangerous speed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s