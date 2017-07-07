Settlement reached in fiery fatal I-26 tanker crash

A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit over a fiery and fatal tanker crash on I-26.

READ FULL LAWSUIT HERE

The crash happened on June 27, 2015 around 8 a.m. near exit 17.

John Daniel Fink and his son James, 9, of Zirconia, N.C. were in the tanker truck. They were killed.

Donna Renee Bailey, 51, was in a vehicle hit from behind by the truck and also died.

Bailey’s boyfriend, Christopher Andrews was badly burned trying to rescue her.

The lawsuit was brought by Andrews and Bailey’s parents.

They are suing the estate of Fink and the trucking company he worked for called Southeast Amalgamated, Inc.

The settlement was for the amount of $1,043,000, but the defendants do not admit liability, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleged Fink was driving in a reckless and negligent manner, failing to account for traffic conditions and operating at a dangerous speed.