USC’s Cortes Receives Another Honor

USC Athletics

COLUMBIA, S.C. (July 7, 2017) – University of South Carolina outfielder Carlos Cortes has been named First-Team Freshman All-America by D1 Baseball.

Cortes, a 5-7, 195-pounder from Oviedo, Fla., hit .286 (48-for-168) with a team-high 12 home runs, 27 runs scored and 41 RBI during his freshman campaign for the Garnet and Black.

This is the fourth Freshman All-America honor for Cortes, who was previously recognized by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA), Perfect Game and Baseball America.

Cortes was South Carolina’s top hitter in conference play with a .327 average (32-for-98) with seven homers and 23 RBIs, earning Freshman All-SEC accolades. In SEC play, he was seventh in the league with a .622 slugging percentage, ranked tied for ninth in homers and 13th in RBIs. He also earned SEC All-Tournament Team honors after belting three home runs in the tournament.