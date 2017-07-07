Woman had meth, pills & Tazer say McDowell Co. deputies

McDowell Co. deputies say they arrested a woman on a probation violation who had meth, pills and a Tazer.
Ashley Michele Norton, 29, of Emery Lane in Marion has been charged with:
Possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine
Possession of methamphetamine
Possession of a controlled substance in jail
Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance
Possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance
Possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon.
Deputies say probation / parole officers arrested Norton on a probation violation on Thursday, June 15.
A search of Norton yielded 5.2 grams of methamphetamine, two Lorazepam and four hydrocodone pills, as well as a handheld Taser, according to deputies.