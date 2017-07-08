1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting in Greenville Co.

TAYLORS, SC (WSPA) – One person is dead and another person is in custody after a shooting just before midnight on Friday near Taylors.

Greenville County deputies were called to the scene around 11:40pm on Bay Point Way.

When deputies arrived, they found a man dead from at least one gunshot wound.

The Sheriff’s Office says another man is in custody following the shooting.

Investigators are still on scene gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Deputies say they believe the shooting is the result of a domestic disturbance and say there is no threat to the community at this time.