Investigators on scene of Gaffney night club shooting

GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) — There’s a heavy police presence outside Club Empire in Gaffney.

The area surrounding the night club, on Birnie Street, is surrounded with tape and evidence markers.

Police confirm they were called to the scene for a shooting around 1:45 Saturday morning.

At this time, officers will not confirm if anyone was shot.

The owner of the club’s mother tells 7News three people were hit in the shooting.

“It was a shock, like a numbness trying to figure out — what is this? Why? Why would somebody start shooting like this? It’s just awful,” said Cora Rodgers.

Rodgers went on to say, “Our hearts go out to all the victims.”

Rodgers says Club Empire has been open for three years.

We’re working to get more information. 7News Reporter Vanessa De La Vina will be live from the scene on Daybreak Saturday from 6-8am.