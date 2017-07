ANDERSON Co., S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist was severely injured in a crash with a car on Highway 81 in Anderson County Saturday night.

According to our 7 News crew at the scene, a motorcyclist collided head-on with a car near Cindy Ln.

SC Highway Patrol reports that the collision happened just before 11 p.m.

The victim was flown by helicopter to Greenville Memorial Hospital.

We’ll update this article when more information becomes available.