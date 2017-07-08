NC trooper shoots woman on interstate after crash

By Published:

BENSON, N.C. (AP) – Authorities say a North Carolina state trooper shot and killed an armed woman as he investigated a wreck on the interstate.

Highway Patrol Sgt. Michael Baker said the trooper found a woman lying in the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 holding a gun near a wrecked SUV around 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

Baker says there was a confrontation between the woman and the trooper. She died at the hospital. The trooper was not hurt.

TV footage from the shooting scene near Benson showed a white SUV turned sideways with its front bumper damaged off the side of the interstate.

Baker said in a news release the State Bureau of Investigation is investigating.

Baker says the trooper and woman killed will be identified later and didn’t release any other details.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s