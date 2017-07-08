Spartanburg man arrested, charged with leaving child in hot car

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg man has been arrested after reportedly leaving his child in a hot car while donating plasma on Thursday.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, Preston Lee Fuller, Jr., 28 has been charged with unlawful neglect of a child.

The report from the sheriff’s office states that deputies arrived at a location in the 600 block of Chesnee Hwy for a call about an abandoned child. They met the Whitney Fire Department and EMS crew at the scene, who had already removed the child from a black truck.

Crews at the scene told deputies that when they arrived, the back windows of the truck were partially rolled down and the vehicle was not running. The seven-year-old child was reportedly sweating and his car seat was soaked with sweat as well.

Deputies spoke with a woman who called for help. She stated that the child was locked in the truck for over 40 minutes and did not notice the child was inside until the vehicle’s alarm began going off.

According to the report, the caller and other staff members at a DSS office took the child inside and gave him some water to cool him down. Inside the vehicle, the woman stated that she saw a warm, half-filled bottle of water and a half-eaten Pop Tart pastry.

Deputies then spoke with the father, Fuller, Jr., who said that he had no excuse for leaving the child in the car. He reportedly gave the child the option of going inside the plasma collection center with him or to stay in the vehicle.

The suspect says that the child opted to stay in the vehicle while he was inside for about an hour.

The report states that the child was turned over to his mother and was checked out by EMS.