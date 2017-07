GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) – Multiple fire departments responded to townhomes burning on Greensboro Ct. in Greenville County Saturday evening.

A section of Bellaire Townhomes caught fire, with flames burning through the roof, according to our 7 News crew at the scene.

At least one person has been taken by EMS.

Berea Fire Department lead the effort to fight the fire and Duncan Chapel Fire Department assisted.

We will update this article when more information becomes available.