Troopers responding to fatal crash in Cherokee Co.

WSPA Staff Published: Updated:

CHEROKEE CO., SC (WSPA) – SC Highway Patrol says at least one person has died after a crash on Wilkinsville Highway in Cherokee County, Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened around 12:30pm near Hickory Grove Road.

Dispatch says the crash involved a truck with a trailer that overturned.

First responders were able to free two people from the truck and were taken by ambulance to Cleveland Regional Medical Center, according to Cherokee Co. dispatch.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

