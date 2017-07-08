Troopers responding to fatal crash in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE CO., SC (WSPA) – SC Highway Patrol says at least one person has died after a crash on Wilkinsville Highway in Cherokee County, Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened around 12:30pm near Hickory Grove Road.

Dispatch says the crash involved a truck with a trailer that overturned.

First responders were able to free two people from the truck and were taken by ambulance to Cleveland Regional Medical Center, according to Cherokee Co. dispatch.

