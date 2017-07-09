3 arrested after Sat. morning shooting in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, SC (WSPA) – Three men have been arrested after a shooting Saturday morning at a convenience store in Greenwood.

53-year-old Roderick Jackson and 38-year-old Tyrus Robinson have been arrested and charged with Attempted Murder and gun charges.

Greenwood Police say witnesses reported two men in an older Cadillac were shooting at a man in a Nissan Altima at the Li’l Cricket on East Cambridge Avenue around 6:45pm.

Witnesses told officers that the victim was leaving the parking lot to turn onto Cokesbury Street when the Cadillac pulled out from behind the laundromat across the street. Witnesses heard a shot and saw the Cadillac chasing the Nissan.

Officers say the two men in the Cadillac were regulars at the store.

Police say once they were able to identify Robinson as the driver of the Cadillac and found him in an area where he was last known to live sitting in a Cadillac with Robinson, who they say was recognized as the second suspect in the shooting.

Greenwood Police say Robinson was seen putting something under the tire of another parked car at the scene. Officers were able to recover a handgun of the same caliber as the shell casings found at the scene of the shooting.

Officers say Robinson reached into the car before he hid the gun and were able to get a warrant to search that car. Inside, they say they found a handgun wrapped in a grocery bag and a pill bottle with several pieces of crack cocaine.

46-year-old Walter Hill, the driver of that other car, was arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Crack Cocaine.