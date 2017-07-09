Chamber Presidents, Business Execs to visit Raleigh-Durham

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) – Business leaders across the upstate are gearing up for a trip that could have an economic impact on the Upstate.

This September, the group will head to the Raleigh-Durham area, a region that has been highly praised by analysts for its economic development and entrepreneurship. It also gets high marks for the number of residents with advanced degrees.

The presidents of both the Greenville and Spartanburg Chambers says Raleigh-Durham market is similar to this community which is why they’ve teamed up to organize this tour.

“Our combined assets are phenomenal,” said Carlos Phillips, president of the Greenville Chamber. “If we can do a better job of leveraging those combined assets, then our region will grow.”

Allen Smith, president of the Spartanburg Area Chamber, agrees.

“There are just so many commonalities between the two communities, it would be ridiculous for us not to woke together,” Smith said.

The chamber presidents are hoping to glean some ideas from that two cities that could be used to grow the Upstate economy. About 100 business leaders will attend the three- day event.