Driver killed, two passengers injured in Union crash

UNION, SC (WSPA) — Troopers responded to a single vehicle crash Saturday evening.

It happened on Jonesville Highway near Kelly Road around 6pm.

Troopers say the driver of a 2006 Chevrolet pickup was traveling west before going off the road, striking a mailbox, hitting a gas line, and crashing into a tree.

That driver was taken to the hospital where he later died. The coroner identifying him as 68-year-old Robert Sprouse of Maple Street in Union.

That victim was wearing a seatbelt, according to troopers.

Two passengers were also injured in the crash.

A 64-year-old, in the front passenger seat, was transported to the hospital.

A 37-year-old passenger, in the back, was not wearing a seatbelt. Troopers say that victim had to be extricated out of the truck. That person was also taken to the hospital.