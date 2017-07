Gaffney, S.C. (WSPA) — Fire crews worked through the night battling a fire that engulfed two mobile homes.

The Gaffney Fire Department was on scene working to contain that scene.

It happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday in the Beech Street Mobile Home Park, which is not too far from Gaffney Middle School.

The homes that burned were on the 1500 block of Beech Street.

According to the Gaffney Fire Department, neither of these buildings were lived in and were both being used for storage.