Help find missing teen from Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 16-year-old Tyler Aaron St. Louis.

St. Louis is 5’10” tall and weighs 180 pounds.

The Sheriff’s Office says he left his home in Spartanburg County early Sunday morning in a gray 2016 Nissan Altima with SC plate MUH-989.

St. Louis was believed to be in the Pelzer area a few hours after leaving his home. He also has family near Cochran, Georgia.

Deputies say St. Louis is likely in possession of a firearm and has made comments about harming himself.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.