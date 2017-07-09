High school students experience college life at Furman

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Some high school students are getting a taste of college life through the Furman University Summer Scholars program.

It’s a week-long program where students live on campus for the full college experience.

Students will live in the dorms, eat at the dining halls and attend class taught by a Furman faculty member.

“They love it,” said Melissa Cline, associate director of admissions at Furman. “It’s a great chance for them to kind of spread their wings beyond just hanging out at home with parents all summer, getting to experience a college campus for the first, second or third time, living in the residence halls, eating in the dining halls throughout the week. It’s just a fun way for them to get that taste for college life.”

The program offers a unique experience for many high school students who have never been on a college campus before.

“We do have a wide array of classes for them to choose from,” Cline said. “A lot of times it might be something they’re interested in, some classes they’ve taken throughout high school and feel maybe our pre-health course may be a good option for them because of their interest in biology or chemistry. For other students it’s really just about exploring different opportunities and experiencing a college campus for the first time.”

Registration for next summer’s program opens in January.

Interested students need to fill out an application and send their high school transcript. For more info, click here.