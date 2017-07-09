Man wanted in 3 counties arrested in Anderson Co.

WSPA Staff Published: Updated:

PELZER, SC (WSPA) – Anderson Co. Deputies say they arrested a man in connection with a stolen motorcycle and other warrants from Greenville and Spartanburg counties.

33-year-old Jonathan Wayne Herndon is charged with Grand Larceny and Receiving Stolen Goods in Anderson County.

Jonathan Wayne Herndon
Jonathan Wayne Herndon (From: Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office)
Deputies arrested Herndon at a home on Richardson Drive around 4:30pm.

A DEA task force assisted in the arrest due it being a high risk warrant.

The Sheriff’s Office says Herndon was arrested without incident. He is being held in the Anderson County Detention Center.

