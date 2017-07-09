Murder suspect sought by Asheville PD

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department is looking for a suspect in a fatal shooting that took place Saturday evening at an apartment building.

According to the police department, officers were called to the Livingston St. Apartments for reports of gunshots around 8:12 p.m.

When the officers arrived at the scene they found the victim with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to Mission Hospital for treatment, where he later died due to the injuries.

Sharod Terrell Woods, 20 has been identified as a suspect in the death of Kelby Ismael Swinton-Moore, 20 of Candler, NC.

Woods is charged with 1st-degree murder for his participation in the shooting that resulted in the victim’s death.

Woods should be considered armed and dangerous. He is described as a male with black hair and brown eyes, 5′ 10″ tall, weighs 235 lbs., and has a tattoo on his right forearm that reads “WOODS”.

Woods may be driving a newer model Ford F-150 with red rims.

Detectives are still investigating this crime and is encouraging anyone with information about the shooting or Woods’ whereabouts to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.