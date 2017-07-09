Police investigating Spartanburg woman’s death

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg police are investigating a woman’s death after she was found in her home Saturday afternoon.

According to the Spartanburg Police Department report, officers were called to a home by the landlord of a property in the 500 block of S Irwin Ave. for an unattended death.

The report states that the landlord claimed he saw the tenant on Friday around 9 a.m. but became concerned later in the day when she did not answer any of his calls. He knocked on her door and entered because he said nobody was responding.

The landlord then states that he found the woman lying on the floor of her kitchen and called for help. Spartanburg police and EMS came to the home. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office was later called once those agencies began processing the scene.

The coroner’s office later identified the woman as Pamela Betty Hawkins, 55.

Investigators report that Hawkins was found without any clothing from the waist down and that her refrigerator door was left wide open with one of the shelves on the floor.

It was later determined through the investigation into Hawkins’ death that a man was staying with her for roughly seven to ten days. The man was only known as ‘Steve’, estimated to be in his 60s or 70s and living near Heritage Ct., according to the report.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office says that they are treating this case with caution and will be performing an autopsy Sunday afternoon.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.