Salvation Army Runs Out of Fans, Seeks Donations

Greenville, S.C (WSPA) – An upstate relief agency is struggling to help the less fortunate stay cool this summer.

Salvation Army-Greenville gave away its last fan Thursday to a needy family. The agency has donated 25 fans in just three weeks into summer, which is equal to how many were given away for the entire 2016 summer.

Officials tell us they’ve seen a higher demand for fans from less fortunate Greenville County residents this year. They’re now asking the public for donations.

“This is a very giving and gracious community,” said Maj. Pete Costas, Salvation Army. “They always have been and they’ve always responded and this is just a simple way we can help our neighbors and be good neighbors.

Maj. Costas is requesting either cash donations or a newly-purchased boxed fan.

To qualify for a fan, you must be over the age of 55 or have a family with kids under the age of 5.

For more information, contact the Salvation Army at (864) 235-4803.