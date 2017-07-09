South Carolina Makes Top Ten List for Hot “Miserable Summers”

Greenville, S.C (WSPA) – A new national list confirms what South Carolinians have always known: Summers in the Palmetto State can be miserable.

Thrilllist.Com ranked South Carolina 10th out of 50 states for what it calls “miserable summers.” Georgia was ranked 10th and North Carolina came in at 31.

To be clear, the list focused exclusively on the heat. South Carolina typically scores high marks among tourists for it’s outdoors activities, lakes and beaches.

7 News spoke to visitors at Discovery Island Water Park in Simpsonville. Many were not surprised by South Carolina’s ranking.

“I lived in North Carolina and it’s hot there but South Carolina is..whew!” said Luther Beverage. ” These summers can get brutal. ”

“Oh absolutely,” said Chuck Miller. “This is one of the hottest summers I’ve ever been in and I’ve been in a lot of them.”

Mississippi topped the list at number one for having the most miserable summer in the country. Washington state has the mildest summer. It was ranked 50th.