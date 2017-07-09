Upstate boy battling incurable illness becomes deputy for a day



SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – An Upstate boy suffering from an incurable disease got the chance to cross an item off of his now-famous bucket list, Saturday.

7News first met Tyler Shelley in January when thousands of you sent in pictures with #SnowforTyler.

Now, the 11-year-old is equipped with handcuffs and, with the help of some Spartanburg County deputies, is ready to be deputy for the day.

This is the latest item Tyler gets to cross off on his bucket list.

His sister and a friend started the list after Tyler was diagnosed with mitochondrial disease. It’s a disease that affects how his cells function, and sadly, cannot be cured.

Also on his list: meet Jimmie Johnson, bring bibles to kids, and meet the cast of NCIS.

“They sent me a badge, which was really cool,” says Tyler. “It had my name on it.”

Tyler got the chance to see the K-9’s and the bomb squad in action.

While the robots and K-9’s were highlights of Tyler’s day, it’s his love of helping others that inspired him to join the deputies for the day.

“I’ve seen all the things police officers do and I’ve always been interested in helping people,” Tyler says.

“And how all the doctors help me, I just wanted to give back to them.”

Tyler still has a few more things to check off his bucket list. He wants to graduate from school and get married.