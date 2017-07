USC Releases Preseason Depth Chart; Bentley Teaches at QB-WR Camp

Irmo –

Gamecocks Starting quarterback, Jake Bentley, was the primary teacher at a 1-day Bentley Quarterback – Receiver Camp at Irmo High School. Just last month, Bentley attended the Manning Academy in Louisiana to gain knowledge and on Sunday it was Jake that was doing the teaching.

On the eve of SEC Media Days in Hoover, Alabama, the Gamecocks released their preseason depth chart. Every offensive starter listed, has started at least one game while there are 3 defensive starters listed that have yet to start a game at USC.

OFFENSE

QB – Jake Bentley (Michael Scarnecchia)

RB – Rico Dowdle OR Ty’Son Williams OR A.J. Turner

WR – Deebo Samuel (Randrecous Davis OR Korey Banks)

WR – Bryan Edwards (Chavis Dawkins)

WR – Terry Googer (OrTre Smith)

TE – Hayden Hurst (Jacob August)

TE – K.C. Crosby (Kiel Pollard)

LT – Malik Young (Sadarius Hutcherson)

LG – Donell Stanley (D.J. Park)

C – Alan Knott (Cory Helms)

RG – Cory Helms (D.J. Park)

RT – Zack Bailey (Blake Camper)

DEFENSE

DE – Dante Sawyer (Keir Thomas)

DT – Taylor Stallworth (Kobe Smith)

DT – Ulric Jones (Kobe Smith)

DE – D.J. Wonnum (Daniel Fennell)

LB – Bryson Allen-Williams (Antoine Wilder)

LB – T.J. Brunson (Skai Moore)

LB – Skai Moore (Bryson Allen-Williams)

CB – Jamarcus King (Chris Lammons)

S – D.J. Smith (Jaylin Dickerson)

S – Steven Montac (Javon Charleston)

CB – Rashad Fenton (Chris Lammons)

NICK – Chris Lammons (D.J. Smith)

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK – Alexander Woznick (Michael Almond)

P – Joseph Charlton OR Michael Almond

LS – Ben Asbury OR Harrison Freeman

KR – Deebo Samuel (A.J. Turner, Rashad Fenton)

PR – Chris Lammons (Rashad Fenton)

H – Danny Gordon